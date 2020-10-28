Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

