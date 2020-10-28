Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.