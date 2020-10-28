ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.56).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.17 ($11.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average is €10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

