ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Up 6.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 6,576,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,984,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

