ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 13.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price rose 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 62,251,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 26,201,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

