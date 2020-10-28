PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 21.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PROS by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PROS by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.