Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $105.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.29. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,826. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 11.9% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 213.4% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Proofpoint by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Proofpoint by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

