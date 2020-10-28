Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) vs. National Oilwell Varco (NASDAQ:NOV) Financial Review

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Oilwell Varco and Profire Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco $8.48 billion 0.39 -$6.10 billion ($0.72) -11.93 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.81 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Oilwell Varco.

Profitability

This table compares National Oilwell Varco and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco -35.56% -2.32% -1.30% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of National Oilwell Varco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of National Oilwell Varco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Oilwell Varco has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Oilwell Varco and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco 1 12 10 0 2.39 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus price target of $16.55, indicating a potential upside of 92.63%. Given National Oilwell Varco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Oilwell Varco is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco beats Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. It also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; drilling fluids; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; instrumentation, and measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; steerable technologies; and drill bits. The company offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, such as coiled tubing units, coiled tubing, and wireline units, as well as blowout preventers and tools; onshore production comprising fluid processing systems, composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; offshore production that include fluid processing systems, floating production systems, and subsea production technologies; and connectors for conductor pipes. It also provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; blowout preventers; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; and pipelay and construction systems. The company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training services. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

