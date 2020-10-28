PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

