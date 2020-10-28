Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,976,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,022,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,592 shares of company stock worth $47,459,604. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

