Premium Brands Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$96.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.37. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.