Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.