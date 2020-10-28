Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 7.6%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.35. 114,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 251,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.