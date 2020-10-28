Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POWI stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,531 shares of company stock valued at $949,259 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

