POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PKX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

PKX stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in POSCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

