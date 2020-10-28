Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.20-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.20-2.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

