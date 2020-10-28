Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading 13.1% Higher

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.13. 6,663,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the average session volume of 807,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polarityte news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

