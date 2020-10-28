Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Polaris updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.15-7.30 EPS.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

