PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,030,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

