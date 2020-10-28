Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE PBI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 3.00.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.