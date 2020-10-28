Piper Sandler Weighs in on United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of UBSI opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

