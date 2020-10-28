Piper Sandler Increases First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $28.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.15 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.