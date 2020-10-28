Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 259,736 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 646,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 563,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

