Piper Sandler Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE WAL opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.