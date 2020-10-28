Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of MC opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

