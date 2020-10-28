Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.76.

NYSE:CXO opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 375.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 808,921 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

