Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

