Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $239.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

