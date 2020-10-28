Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

