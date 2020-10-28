Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

