Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

