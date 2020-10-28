Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 861 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,733,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 979,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

