Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,330 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 25.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after acquiring an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,039,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in SEA by 2,344.8% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 569,153 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 545,873 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $58,497,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

SE stock opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

