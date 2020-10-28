Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,428 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MO stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

