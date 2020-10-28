Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,023 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

