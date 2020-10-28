Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

