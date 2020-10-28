Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of News by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 93,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

