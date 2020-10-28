Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,930 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Timken worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $953,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,383,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.