Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 10,250 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,734 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,539,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,890,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

