Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

