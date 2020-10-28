Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.