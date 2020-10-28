Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

