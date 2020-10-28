Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

