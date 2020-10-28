Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

