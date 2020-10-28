Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 433,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 83.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

