Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

