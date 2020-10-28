Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

VRP opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

