Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,860 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Westrock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westrock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westrock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,873,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westrock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

