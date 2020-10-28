Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 333.5% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $337,500.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 1,136.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 17.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 89,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares during the period.

