Pi Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,500.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total value of C$1,180,401.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$758,546.76. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,820. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

